Home

Sports

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Removes Prabhsimran Singh With a Swinging Yorker During MI vs PBKS Match- VIRAL Video

The video of Arjun’s yorker is going viral on social media.

IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Removes Prabhsimran Singh With a Swinging Yorker During MI vs PBKS Match- VIRAL Video. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: After shining for Mumbai Indians in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Arjun Tendulkar kick-starts his 3rd IPL match in style by dismissing Punjab Kings’ top-order batter Prabhsimran Singh on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium.

The 23-year old successfully defended 20 runs in the last match against SRH and eventually scalped his maiden wicket. This time, he gets his 2nd wicket in style with a swinging yorker to Prabhsimran as the right-handed batter failed to get a connection and was trapped LBW.

The video of Arjun’s yorker is going viral on social media.

Earlier Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. Mumbai, who are currently sixth in the points table, made just one change as Archer returned to the playing XI.

“We are going to have a bowl first. Really nice to have some wins under the belt, winning is always nice and the atmosphere is good but the job is not done. Quite surprisingly nice and pleasant. Looking forward to this game. We have had some injuries but Jofra is back and that is the only change. Wankhede is a good pitch to bat on and it gets better as the game goes on, hopefully we restrict them and chase it down later,” said Rohit at the toss.

On the other hand, Shikhar is still not available for Punjab and they stuck to their playing XI from their last game with Sam Curran as the captain.

As of the 13th over, Punjab Kings were batting at 94/4.











