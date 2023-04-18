 google.com, pub-8555432999068006, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Arjun Tendulkar Takes Maiden Indian Premier League Wicket For Mumbai Indians Against SRH- WATCH Viral Video

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 7 min.
.


IPL 2023: Arjun Tendulkar Takes Maiden Indian Premier League Wicket For Mumbai Indians Against SRH- WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Mumbai Indians defeated hosts Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday. Cameron Green scored a timely half-century to help Mumbai Indians post a challenging 192 for five after being asked to bat.

The home team then kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 178 in 19.5 overs. Earlier, Green scored an unbeaten 64 off 40 deliveries with the help of six fours and a couple of maximums. Ishan Kishan (38) and Tilak Varma (37) also provided valuable contributions.

In the final over, SRH required 20 runs to win and Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar was the given the opportunity to bowl at the death.

Arjun lived up to his surname as he conceded only 4 runs and picked up his maiden wicket in the cash-rich league, something which his legendary father never achieved, despite of taking many wickets while playing for India.

The video of his maiden scalp is going viral on social media and the netizens just can’t keep calm.




Published Date: April 18, 2023 11:55 PM IST







