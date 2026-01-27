Innovative Composites Leader Broadens Its Made To Outperform® Bicycle Spoke Lineup BERKELEY, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — ARRIS®, a leader in advanced manufacturing for high-performance composites, today announced the expansion of its Made To Outperform® (MTO) Spoke Series, introducing additional production-ready spoke options. Engineered using ARRIS’ continuous-fiber manufacturing technology stack, ARRIS | MTO spokes deliver consistent, real-world performance where previous composite spokes have fallen short.The ARRIS | MTO Product Series includes an expanding range of next-generation, ultra-lightweight, high-performance bicycle spokes, developed by ARRIS for leading brands that understand why carbon fiber spokes have earned skepticism and why engineering rigor matters more than novelty or hype.
ARRIS® Technology enables unmatched performance with a patented advanced manufacturing technology platform that prioritizes specific stiffness and strength in novel ways for footwear, bicycles, portable electronics, automotive, aerospace, and industrial markets (Made To Outperform®). Team ARRIS created a new manufacturing category called Additive Molding, a first-of-its-kind software, materials, and high-volume production approach to continuous fiber-reinforced thermoplastic composite structures. Get the latest at arriscomposites.com/news.
GENERAL INQUIRIES: [email protected] + MEDIA INQUIRIES: [email protected] SOURCE ARRIS Composites, Inc.
- Proprietary ARRIS Technology: Ultralight spoke architecture and novel end-fittings.
- ARRIS | MTO Series: Includes multiple spoke categories.
- Scalable Weight Range: 2 grams or less, as well as 2–3 gram options.
- Innovative Materials: Carbon, glass, and multi-materials options.
- Premium Spoke Solutions: Production-ready spoke models complemented by custom and signature build programs.
