‘Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United,’ Bold Predicition By Liverpool Legend Mark Lawrenson Ahead Of Premier League Match

New Delhi: Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has made a bold statement ahead of the Arsenal vs. Manchester United match when these two strong teams meet at the Premier League group stage match on Sunday, September 3. The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates, looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been unbeaten so far in this Premier League season. They thrashed Nottingham Forest by 2-1, won comprehensively against Crystal Palace by 1-0, and drew 2-2 with Fulham in the last time out.

Arsenal will face Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils, who have had a shaky start to their UCL campaign. Manchester United was fortunate to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 in their opener. However, they then suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur before securing a 3-2 comeback win against Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has expressed his thoughts regarding Arsenal vs Manchester United Match. The legend feels that Arsenal will defeat Manchester United at home. He told Paddy Power that it’s the perfect game that has been set up for the Gunners after their draw against Fulham. “Everybody was moaning that Mikel Arteta played Thomas Partey at right back in the 2-2 draw with Fulham last weekend. Manchester United beat them last time but I’m going to go for Arsenal to turn the tables. It’s probably the game they need after a bit of a semi upset last week as United are all over the place at the moment. Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United.”

The Red Devils beat Arsenal at this stage last season, securing a 3-1 win at Old Trafford and ending Arteta’s side’s unbeaten run. Many experts expected that Manchester United will put up a better show this time and will start their campaign on a high note but they have made yet another poor start.















