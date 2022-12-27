Arsenal prolong lead, Newcastle as much as second on Premier League’s return

Arsenal opened up a seven-point lead with a 3-1 win over West Ham because the Premier League returned on Monday, whereas Newcastle climbed as much as second because of a powerful 3-0 victory at Leicester.

Liverpool additionally made a successful return from the World Cup break by beating Aston Villa 3-1 and Harry Kane bounced again from his heartbreak in Qatar by scoring in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Arsenal’s momentum in the direction of a primary league title since 2004 might have been disturbed by the six-week mid-season break.

However Mikel Arteta’s males handed one other check of their resolve after moving into 1-0 behind at half-time to Stated Benrahma’s penalty.

Two targets in 5 minutes from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli turned the sport on its head at a jubilant Emirates earlier than Eddie Nketiah stepped up within the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus to seal the factors.

“I am delighted with the end result and efficiency,” stated Arteta.

“We scored on the good time and the gang was unimaginable, additionally within the second we conceded the purpose. They stored on believing. Once we scored it acquired loud and we generated the momentum we wanted.”

Newcastle’s cost in the direction of a return to the Champions League was additionally not halted by the break because the Magpies scored twice within the first seven minutes at Leicester.

Chris Wooden opened the scoring from the penalty spot earlier than Miguel Almiron performed a one-two with Bruno Guimaraes and slotted previous Danny Ward for his eighth purpose in his final eight league video games.

Joelinton headed dwelling from a nook within the thirty second minute as Newcastle made it six successive league victories — their greatest run within the competitors since 2012.

“We are able to do something,” stated Newcastle supervisor Eddie Howe on the potential for a title problem.

“The season continues to be younger sufficient for all potentialities to exist for us. I would like the followers to imagine we are able to do something.”

Within the first Premier League fixture since mid-November, Tottenham have been at risk of a dangerous defeat after Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney put Brentford in command.

However Kane netted with a sixty fifth minute header to begin the Tottenham restoration in his first recreation since lacking a vital penalty in England’s World Cup quarter-final defeat towards France.

Brentford haven’t crushed Tottenham since 1948 and their lengthy await a victory over the north Londoners goes on after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg curled dwelling with 19 minutes left.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte praised England captain Kane for his contribution following his World Cup disappointment.

“When he got here again he was good. We all know the significance of Harry for us, his persona, his character. He is the most effective participant we’ve. I am completely satisfied that he scored right this moment,” Conte stated..

Tottenham keep fourth within the desk, 4 factors forward of fifth-placed Manchester United within the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool closed to inside 5 factors of Spurs and with a recreation in hand to return by inflicting Unai Emery’s first league defeat as Villa boss.

Mohamed Salah swept dwelling his fifteenth purpose of the season in a frantic opening with possibilities aplenty at each ends.

The Egyptian then teed up Virgil van Dijk to offer Liverpool respiratory area earlier than half-time.

Ollie Watkins gave Villa hope with a towering header halfway via the second half however Stefan Bajcetic’s first senior purpose secured a 3rd consecutive league win for Jurgen Klopp’s males.

On the different finish of the desk, Everton suffered a dangerous 2-1 defeat towards relegation rivals Wolves as Rayan Ait-Nouri struck in ultimate seconds for the guests at Goodison Park.

Everton at the moment are only one level above Wolves within the ultimate relegation place.

“We’re in a single (relegation battle),” admitted Everton boss Frank Lampard. “We have got to combat.”

Fulham gained 3-0 at nine-man Crystal Palace, who had Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins despatched off.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored Fulham’s targets.

Southampton slipped to the underside of the desk after a 3-1 dwelling defeat towards south-coast rivals Brighton.