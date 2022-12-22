Premier League leaders Arsenal will purpose to strengthen its squad within the January switch window however should establish gamers with the fitting qualities, supervisor Mikel Arteta mentioned on Thursday.

The Gunners went into the World Cup break with a five-point benefit over champion Manchester Metropolis after 14 matches however can be with out long-term damage sufferer Gabriel Jesus after the Brazil ahead had surgical procedure on a knee downside sustained in Qatar.

“We’re going to be active (in the January window), and that means we’re looking to strengthen the team,” Arteta informed reporters earlier than the go to of West Ham United on Dec. 26.

“This squad still doesn’t have the luxury of not needing to maximise in every window. But it has to be the right player.

“We know where we are in terms of the squad and numbers. We’ll be extremely cautious about what we want to do in the window.”

Arteta mentioned it was an enormous blow to lose Jesus, with no time-frame on his return to motion.

Winger Reiss Nelson is prone to be out for some time on account of a hamstring concern whereas attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is closing in on a return from a groin damage.

“With Gabi, it’s difficult to put a time frame. Knowing him, I prefer not to give any dates,” Arteta added.

“With Reiss, he’s going to be out for a while (weeks). Emile is close. He had a setback, but he’s close.”

France centre-back William Saliba may also miss the sport as he’s but to return from worldwide obligation.