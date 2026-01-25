Home

Sports

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20 Predicted Playing 11: Arshdeep Singh Out, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel return in Guwahati

IND vs NZ 3rd T20: All you need to know about the predicted playing XI, full squads, players list, and captain details for India and New Zealand ahead of the third T20I clash.

India vs New Zealand 2026 3rd T20 Predicted Playing 11:

Jasprit Bumrah all set to make a comeback

India might include Axar Patel in the squad

Ishan Kishan took the charge in Tilak’s absence

India arrived in Guwahati brimming with confidence, momentum, and enviable selection depth. Holding the series lead after a clinical chase in Raipur, the hosts are firmly in the driver’s seat, though the third T20I may still bring a few tactical changes as they look to clinch the five-match T20I series with just one victory.The major talking point ahead of the Guwahati clash is the return of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who was rested in the Raipur game. Bumrah’s workload continues to be closely monitored, but with a chance to clinch the series, India could opt to bring him back. His presence would instantly boost India’s new-ball attack and provide crucial control at the death. If Bumrah return, significant changes to India’s pace lineup appear unlikely.Another change India might go for is the inclusion of Axar Patel, who is recovering from a finger injury, is in contention and could come in for Rinku Singh if India choose to prioritize team balance over additional batting depth. On slower pitches or in conditions affected by dew, Axar provides control, favorable match-ups against New Zealand’s middle order, and lower-order batting insurance. While his inclusion might slightly reduce India’s finishing firepower, the spin-friendly conditions in Guwahati could make the move worthwhile.India checked multiple boxes in Raipur, including the reunion of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. Even with early dew, the duo controlled the game effectively, highlighting New Zealand’s struggles against quality wrist spin.Tilak Varma’s absence barely made an impact in the second T20I as Ishan Kishan took the charge and stole the show with a impressive 76 off 32 balls, setting the stage for a chase that never seemed in doubt. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, ended his T20I half-century drought, and turned the 209-run chase into a routine victory. New Zealand still have the talent to pull off a surprise, but India’s combinations are coming together at the perfect moment. With Bumrah potentially returning, Axar on standby, and Suryakumar Yadav finding his rhythm, India appear to be approaching peak efficiency.: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy