Arshdeep Singh To Play Five First-Class Games For Kent In English County Championship

Arshdeep Singh becomes the fourth Indian player to play for Kent Kanwar Shumshere Singh, current India men’s head coach Rahul Dravid and Navdeep Saini.



Arshdeep Singh has been a revelation for India in the limited-overs cricket.

Kent: Talented Indian left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh will play five first-class matches for Kent during the upcoming English County season in order to hone his red-all skills. The Kent County made the announcement on their website.

“Kent Cricket is delighted to announce that India international bowler Arshdeep Singh will be available to play for the county in five LV=Insurance County Championship matches between June & July, subject to regulatory approval,” the press release stated.

On signing for Kent for two months this summer, Singh said, “I am excited to play red-ball cricket in England and continue to improve my skills in the first-class game. I look forward to performing in front of Kent’s Members and supporters; Rahul Dravid has already told me it is a Club with a great history.”

As the Indian team leaves for the UK post IPL, Arshdeep also will spend the entire month of June and July honing his red-ball skills. Arshdeep made his ODI debut in New Zealand last November and has made 29 international appearances for India till date, including a standout ICC T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

In his seven career first-class matches so far, he has taken 25 wickets at an average of 23.84 and economy of 2.92. He will become the fourth Indian player to wear the White Horse competitively after Kanwar Shumshere Singh, current India men’s fead coach Rahul Dravid and 2022 overseas bowler, Navdeep Saini.











