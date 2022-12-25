Mikel Arteta has urged leaders Arsenal to hold on from the place they left off by successful their first Premier League title since 2004 when English soccer’s top-flight resumes after the World Cup break.

The Gunners had been in very good kind, with 12 wins from 14 matches, when the league was paused in unprecedented trend to permit for the primary World Cup held in a northern hemisphere winter to happen in Qatar.

All season lengthy, followers and pundits have been debating whether or not the break might be a assist or a hindrance to golf equipment’ ambitions, with Arsenal now with out Gabriel Jesus after he was despatched house early from the World Cup with a knee drawback sustained in Brazil’s shock defeat by Cameroon.

Arteta, nevertheless, was in buoyant temper forward of his facet’s return to Premier League motion in opposition to London rivals West Ham on the Emirates on Monday.

Be constant

“You know, I want the team to play a certain way, and the more consistent we are on that the more we are going to win,” he advised Sky Sports activities.

“There is excitement, and we should be excited and we should be embracing the opportunity that we have ahead of us.”

Arsenal are presently 5 factors away from reigning champions Manchester Metropolis.

Metropolis would be the final of the title contenders in motion in the course of the Boxing Day vacation spherical of fixtures after they journey to strugglers Leeds on Wednesday.

Saudi-backed Newcastle, using excessive in third place, are away to Leicester on Monday.

The Magpies final gained a serious home trophy in 1955 and such is the northeast membership’s need to finish that drought, Howe used all 5 of his gamers who had been in Qatar throughout a hard-fought 1-0 win over Premier League rivals Bournemouth that secured a spot within the final eight of the League Cup.

Champions League qualification additionally stays an actual risk, with Tottenham and Manchester United, fourth and fifth respectively, snapping at Newcastle’s heels.

United, given their standing, could also be beneath most stress to realize a top-four end, though supervisor Erik ten Hag stated: “I think also for the manager of Chelsea (Graham Potter), of Newcastle (Eddie Howe), all those clubs invest a lot in their squad. So for every manager it’s a big pressure to get into the Champions League, that’s clear.”

Tottenham journey to Brentford with supervisor Antonio Conte assured Harry Kane could have put his World Cup heartache behind him.

Kane’s missed penalty late on in opposition to Spurs team-mate Hugo Lloris was a key second in England’s 2-1 quarter-final loss to France.

“No, honestly (I am not worried) because we’re talking about a world class striker,” Conte stated.

Liverpool will attempt to kickstart their season once more away to Aston Villa on Monday.

Backside of the desk Wolves start their quest for top-flight survival beneath new supervisor Julen Lopetegui when the previous Spain and Actual Madrid coach, who oversaw a midweek League Cup win over Gillingham, makes his Premier League debut away to Everton.

“For me, the only aim in front is the next match,” stated Lopetegui, who changed the sacked Bruno Lage.

Fulham’s match in opposition to Crystal Palace on Monday might be their first sport because the demise of membership nice and England 1966 World Cup-winner George Cohen on the age of 83.

Premier League chiefs introduced there might be a second’s applause earlier than all top-flight matches between Boxing Day and December 28 in honour of Cohen, with all gamers and officers carrying black armbands as a mark of respect.

Fixtures: Monday: Arsenal v West Ham (2000 GMT), Aston Villa v Liverpool (1730 GMT), Brentford v Tottenham (1230 GMT), Crystal Palace v Fulham, Everton v Wolves, Leicester v Newcastle, Southampton v Brighton

Tuesday: Chelsea v Bournemouth (1730 GMT), Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (2000 GMT)

Wednesday: Leeds v Manchester Metropolis (2000 GMT)