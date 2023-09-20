AS IT HAPPENED – Asian Games 2023: Spotlight on Womens Cricket Match on Wednesday

AS IT HAPPENED – Asian Games 2023: Spotlight on Womens Cricket Match on Wednesday2 min read
After a dissappointing start with the Indian Men’s football team being thrashed by China 5-1, the contingent bounced back on the second day with the Rowing teams making the finals in a number of categories. But the biggest news was the Men’s Volleyball team defeating South Korea. On Day 3, there is more Indian action at Hangzhou in China where there would be the Women’s Cricket match versus Malaysia. At 1:00 PM IST, Men’s Football team will be locking horns with Bangladesh.
Check out tomorrow’s #AsianGames schedule, packed with thrilling events & your favourite athletes in ACTION🔥 🥳#Cheer4India #HallaBol #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/TpOWHy0TLZ
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 20, 2023
All the matches will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and it will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network.