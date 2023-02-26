As It Happened | AUS vs SA, Womens T20 World Cup Final: Australia Beat South Africa To Lift Title For Record 6th Time

Home

As It Happened | AUS vs SA, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Australia Beat South Africa To Lift Title For Record 6th Time

HIGHLIGHTS | Australia Vs South Africa, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Australia asserted their supremacy once again as they defeated South Africa by 19 runs to win the trophy.

Australia made it a hat-trick of women’s T20 World Cup titles with a 19-run victory over South Africa as Beth Mooney’s 74-run knock proved pivotal to their record sixth trophy win on Sunday. Australia’s previous victories came in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020. Set a target of 157 for victory, South Africa were restricted to 137 for six as their hopes of lifting the trophy on their maiden appearance in the final went up in smoke. The Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt kept the match alive till she was around, but her dismissal at 61 (48 balls) in the 17th over ended their title hopes.

Brief Scores: Australia: 156 for 6 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 74, Ashleigh Gardner 29; Marizanne Kapp 2/35, Shabnim Ismail 2/26) beat South Africa: 137 for 6 inj 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 61, Chloe Tryon 25) by 19 runs.

Playing XIs:

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown





















