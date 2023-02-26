5.5 C
As It Happened | AUS vs SA, Womens T20 World Cup Final: Australia Beat South Africa To Lift Title For Record 6th Time

HIGHLIGHTS | Australia Vs South Africa, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Australia asserted their supremacy once again as they defeated South Africa by 19 runs to win the trophy.

Australia made it a hat-trick of women’s T20 World Cup titles with a 19-run victory over South Africa as Beth Mooney’s 74-run knock proved pivotal to their record sixth trophy win on Sunday. Australia’s previous victories came in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020. Set a target of 157 for victory, South Africa were restricted to 137 for six as their hopes of lifting the trophy on their maiden appearance in the final went up in smoke. The Proteas opener Laura Wolvaardt kept the match alive till she was around, but her dismissal at 61 (48 balls) in the 17th over ended their title hopes.

Brief Scores: Australia: 156 for 6 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 74, Ashleigh Gardner 29; Marizanne Kapp 2/35, Shabnim Ismail 2/26) beat South Africa: 137 for 6 inj 20 overs (Laura Wolvaardt 61, Chloe Tryon 25) by 19 runs.

Playing XIs: 

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown




  • 9:38 PM IST


    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final:
    2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020, 2023 – Australia are the most dominant side when ut comes to women’s T20 cricket.



  • 9:32 PM IST


    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: That’s it. Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs to lift their sixth world title in the shortest format of the game. South Africa finish at 137/6. A hattrick of titles for Australia.



  • 9:29 PM IST


    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: 19 overs gone and the hosts are 130/6 with 27 runs needed in the final over.



  • 9:23 PM IST


    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Chloe Tryon goes big but is clean bowled a couple of balls later by Jess Jonassen. Australia in total command. Another wicket in the over. Anneke Bosch is run out off the last ball. SA 122/6 (18)



  • 9:18 PM IST


    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: OUT! Laura Wolvaardt has been given out, LBW, off Megan Schutt. The South African goes up straightaway. TV umpire says it’s out. Big big wicket for Australia. SA 109/4 (16.3)



  • 9:16 PM IST


    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Tight over from Ashleigh Gardner as she concedes just six runs. 100 comes up in the 16th over. SA 104/3 (16)



  • 9:14 PM IST


    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Fifty for Laura Wolvaardt with a beautiful cover drive off Darcie Brown. Boundary to finish the over. SA 98/3 (15). 59 runs needed in the final five overs.







Published Date: February 26, 2023 9:14 PM IST



Updated Date: February 26, 2023 9:51 PM IST







