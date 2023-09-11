September 11, 2023

AS IT HAPPENED – Colombo Weather Today: India Beat Pakistan by 228 Runs

AS IT HAPPENED – Colombo Weather Today, Ind vs Pak

The India-Pakistan Super Four match in the Asia Cup was halted due to heavy rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. As of now, India are 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slamming 56 and 58 respectively. Persistent rain prevented a result when the two teams played in the league stage match in Pallekele on September 2. To avoid a washout of the India-Pakistan Super Four match, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday added a reserve day for Sunday’s match, which had a heavy rain forecast.

 



