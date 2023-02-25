Home

As It Happened | East Bengal Vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23, Kolkata Derby: Petratos, Slavko Star For ATKMB

East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2022-23: ATKMB confirm a third-place finish after the league stage with this win. East Bengal record their worst ever season in with 13 loses.

ATK Mohun Bagan continued their supremacy over arch-rivals East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) with a 2-0 win on Friday at the Salt Lake stadium. Slavko Damjanovic gave the Mariners lead in the 68th minute before Dimitri Petratos made it 2-0 just before the final whistle. East Bengal finished their campaign with 13 losses — the most by the Red and Gold in history. With this win, ATKMB cemented their third spot in the table.

ATKMB: Vishal Kaith (GK), Asish Rai, Pritam Kotal (C), Slavko Damjanovic, Subhasish Bose, Federico Gallego, Glan Martins, Hugo Boumous, Ashique Kuruniyan, Manvir Singh and Dimitri Petratos.

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sarthak Golui, Lalchungnunga, Charis Kyriakou, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Naorem Singh, Jake Jervis and Cleiton Silva (C).





















