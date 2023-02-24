AS IT HAPPENED | ENG Vs SA, Womens T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: South Africa Beat England To Reach Maiden Final

Home

ENG Vs SA, Women's T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: South Africa Beat England To Reach Maiden Final

South Africa defeated England by six runs to set up Australian date in the final.

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

ENG Vs SA, Women's T20 WC 2023 S/F Score:

South Africa defeated England by six runs to reach their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final on Friday in Newlands. After the hosts rode on Tazmin Brits (68), Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Marizanne Kapp’s (13-ball 27) knocks to post 164/4, the Proteas restricted England to 158/8, thanks to Ayabonga Khaka’s 4/29 and Shabnim Ismail’s 3/27. South Africa will face Australia on Sunday in the final.

Brief Scores: South Africa 164 for 4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 68, Laura Wolvaardt 53; Sophie Ecclestone 3/22) beat

England for 158 for 8 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 40, Danni Wyatt 34; Ayabonga Khaka 4/29) by six runs.





















