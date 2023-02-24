6 C
New York

AS IT HAPPENED | ENG Vs SA, Womens T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: South Africa Beat England To Reach Maiden Final

Sports

Published:

Reading time: 11 min.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • AS IT HAPPENED | ENG Vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: South Africa Beat England To Reach Maiden Final

live

HIGHLIGHTS | ENG vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score: South Africa defeated England by six runs to set up Australian date in the final.

England Women vs South Africa Women, England Women vs South Africa Women news, England Women vs South Africa Women Updates, England Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming, England Women vs South Africa Women Latest Updates, Women's T20 World Cup, Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Women's T20 World Cup live streaming, Women's T20 World Cup latest updates, England Women vs South Africa Women Live Score, England Women vs South Africa Women Free Live Score, England Women vs South Africa Women Free On Hostar, England Women vs South Africa Women Live Score Free, ENG-W vs SA-W, ENG-W vs SA-W News, ENG-W vs SA-W Updates, ENG-W vs SA-W Pics, ENG-W vs SA-W Latest News, ENG-W vs SA-W Latest Updates, ENG-W vs SA-W Live Streaming, ENG-W vs SA-W in T20 World Cup 2023, ENG-W vs SA-W Free Live Streaming, ENG-W vs SA-W Live Free, ENG-W vs SA-W Live Updates, ENG-W vs SA-W Live Score, ENG-W vs SA-W Venue, ENG vs SA, ENG vs SA Live Streaming, ENgland Vs South Africa, Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023,
England vs South Africa, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. Live

HIGHLIGHTS | ENG Vs SA, Women’s T20 WC 2023 S/F Score:

South Africa defeated England by six runs to reach their maiden Women’s T20 World Cup final on Friday in Newlands. After the hosts rode on Tazmin Brits (68), Laura Wolvaardt (53) and Marizanne Kapp’s (13-ball 27) knocks to post 164/4, the Proteas restricted England to 158/8, thanks to Ayabonga Khaka’s 4/29 and Shabnim Ismail’s 3/27. South Africa will face Australia on Sunday in the final.

Brief Scores: South Africa 164 for 4 in 20 overs (Tazmin Brits 68, Laura Wolvaardt 53; Sophie Ecclestone 3/22) beat
England for 158 for 8 in 20 overs (Nat Sciver-Brunt 40, Danni Wyatt 34; Ayabonga Khaka 4/29) by six runs.




  • 9:46 PM IST


    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Yesterday India lost by five runs against Australia. Now today, it’s England who fall short by six runs. Top notch women’s cricket.



  • 9:44 PM IST


    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: From losing the opener against Sri Lanka to making their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final, the Proteas have been brilliant in the tournament. Hats off to the hosts.



  • 9:38 PM IST


    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Shabnim Ismail to bowl the last over. Sarah Glenn starts with a single. Dot ball in the next. And she clean bowled Knight in the next ball. The whole crowd erupts. One run in the fourth ball. Two runs in the next. 9 runs needed off the final ball. One in the final ball. South Africa create history at Newlands. They win by six runs and enter their maiden final of any ICC event. South Africa will meet Australia in the final. England finish at 158/8.



  • 9:36 PM IST


    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: Heather Knight whacks Marizanne Kapp for a six to ease the pressure. 150 comes up for England with a double from Sarah Glenn. 13 runs needed from the last over. ENG 152/7 (19)



  • 9:27 PM IST


    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: At this moment, whoever handles the pressure well will walk away with a win today. Another wicket for Ayabonga Khaka and this time its Sophie Ecclestone. Can South Africa be third time lucky or will England scrap through? ENG 140/6 (17.5)



  • 9:25 PM IST


    Live | ENG Vs SA, WT20 WC 2023 S/F Score: OUTTTTT! Ayabonga Khaka comes in and gets another crucial wicket. Amy Jones gives a simple catch to Sune Luus. Massive massive wicket for South Africa. 137/5 (17.1)







Published Date: February 24, 2023 9:20 PM IST



Updated Date: February 24, 2023 10:19 PM IST







Source link

admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com

Related articles

Recent articles

© Designed By Suhrid Ghosh