September 19, 2023

AS IT HAPPENED – IND Squad For ODI’s vs AUS: Ashwin’s Addition Makes HEADLINES!

IND Squad Announcement For ODI’s vs AUS

Now that the Asia Cup 2023 is over, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will get ready for the Australian challenge. India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series starting September 22. It will be a fascinating contest between the two sides as both are ODI World Cup contenders. The Indian squad for the series is yet to be announced. As per reports, the announcement is set to happen today. Stay hooked to this space for all the build-up around the squad announcement.

 



