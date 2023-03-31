As It Happened | IPL 2023: Gill Fifty, Tewatia Magic Earn Gujarat Titans First Win





As It Happened | IPL 2023

You couldn’t have asked for a better start to the IPL. After Arijit Singh, Tamannah Bhatia and Rashmika Mandanna set the stage on fire with their brilliant performances, it was left to Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to entertain the crowd. And they didn’t disappoint. First it was Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 92 that helped CSK post 178/7. In reply, Shubman Gill gave the home side a flying start. CSK did come back into the game with a few wickets, but Rahul Tewatia did what he does the best earning their first win in the final over at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Stay tuned to to India.com to for all the updates on IPL 2023. See you tomorrow.





Source link