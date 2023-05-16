AS IT HAPPENED | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Super Giants Aim To End Winless Streak At Home





AS IT HAPPENED | LSG vs MI, IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on consistent Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Ekana stadium on Tuesday. With both sides boasting of big names, it promises to be nothing short of a humdinger. While Mumbai is coming into the contest on the back of a winning streak of two games, for Lucknow, it is about survival when they play their last home game. With the much-awaited World Test Championship coming up, focus would be on India and MI captain Rohit Sharma, who has not lived up to the billing this IPL season.





Source link