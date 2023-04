RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023

In what would be called a battle of the stars, Royal Challengers host Chennai Super Kings in the much-awaited Southern Derby on Monday. While fans would be rooting for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, it will be interesting to see who will be the impact players. RCB won the last encounter between the sides, four of the last five clashes have gone CSK’s way.





Source link