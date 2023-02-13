7.7 C
As It Happened | WPL Auction 2023: RCB Scoop In Mandhana For Rs 3.40 Cr; Gardner, Sciver-Brunt Among Highest-Paid Overseas Stars

LIVE UPDATES | WPL Auction 2023: Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder in the WPL auctions as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped Mumbai Indians in a bidding war to buy the India vice-captain for Rs 3.40 crore on Monday in Mumbai. India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur came much cheaper for Mumbai Indians at nearly half the price of Mandhana at Rs 1.80 crore. The second costliest player from the country was all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was bought by UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore. The hard-hitting Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues were picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore and Rs 2.20 crore respectively. Among the overseas stars, Ellyse Perry and Heather Knight went to RCB, Ashleigh Gardner, Deandra Dottin and Beth Mooney went to Gujarat Giants. 89 players were sold in WPL auction with 30 of them overseas. Rs 59.50 crore was spent by all five teams DC and RCB were the two teams to go in with the full strength of 18 players while MI and GG roped in 17 players each. UPW finished the auction with 16 players.

Marquee set 1

Player Price (In INR) Team
Smriti Mandhana 3.4 Crore RCB
Harmanpreet Kaur 1.8 Crore MI
Sophie Devine 50 Lakh RCB
Ashleigh Gardner 3.2 Crore GG
Ellyse Perry 1.7 Crore RCB
Sophie Ecclestone 1.8 Crore UPW

Marquee set 2

Player Price (In INR) Team
Deepti Sharma 2.6 Crore UPW
Renuka Singh 1.5 Crore RCB
Nat Sciver-Brunt 3.2 Crore MI
Tahlia McGrath 1.4 Crore UPW
Beth Mooney 2 Crore GG
Shabnim Ismail 1 Crore UPW
Amelia Kerr 1 Crore MI

 

Team Players Overseas Players Purse Available (INR)
Delhi Capitals 18/18 Overseas 6/18 35 Lakh
Gujarat Giants 18/18 Overseas 6/18 5 Lakh
Mumbai Indians 17/18 Overseas 6/18 0
Royal Challengers Bangalore 18/18 Overseas 6/18 10 Lakh
UP Warriorz 16/18 Overseas 6/18 0



