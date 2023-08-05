Home

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australian Captain Pat Cummins Played Fifth Test Match Against England With Fractured Wrist | Reports

The speedster played all six tests of the English summer and is likely to be rested for at least the early part of Australia’s upcoming white-ball series in South Africa.

Pat Cummins picked up 18 wickets in the Ashes 2023 series. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH), Australian captain Pat Cummins played the fifth and final Test match of the five-match Ashes 2023 series against England with a fractured left wrist.

The 30-year-old pacer struggled in the game as Cummins picked up 2 wickets in the match (one wicket each in both innings) as the visitors lost the match at KIA Oval by 49 runs.

At the end of the fifth Test match, the series was levelled at 2-2 and the Australian side retained the Urn, but that Oval match defeat meant that the Aussies are yet to win a Test series on English soil since 2001.

The Australian test captain started the English summer with impressive spells against India in the World Test Championship Final (WTC) 2023 and also was in good shape for the first three tests against England. But in the final two tests, Cummins lost his radar completely as he just managed to take a total of three wickets in last two tests.

In the last two tests, the 30-year-old pacer had a poor average of 91.33 at an economy rate of well over five runs per over. Nevertheless, Pat Cummins finished with 18 wickets in the five Tests, including a four-wicket and a five-wicket haul.

The ace pacer had his wrist heavily strapped after the opening day of the fifth Test and looked in discomfort while batting. Following the conclusion of the final Test, Cummins said that, “I landed on my wrist on day one in the field going for a run-out. It’s pretty sore. We’ll get it assessed over the next few days and work out if anything needs to happen.”

Although, Cricket Australia are yet to disclose the extent of the injury, but people close to the development have not ruled out a possible fracture.

The speedster played all six tests of the English summer and is likely to be rested for at least the early part of Australia’s upcoming white-ball series in South Africa.















