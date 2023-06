Home

LIVE | Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS, 1st Test Day 5, Score: Scott Boland Departs; England Get Early Breakthrough

LIVE ENG vs AUS, Ashes 2023 Day 5: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of ongoing Ashes 2023 Day 5. There are chances that rain will wash away day 5.

393/8 (78.0)

1st Innings



386 (116.1) 273 (66.2)

2nd Innings



161/5 (50.4) Run Rate: (Current: 3.18) AUS need 122 runs to win Last Wicket: Travis Head c Joe Root b Moeen Ali 16 (24) – 143/5 in 44.5 Over Cameron Green 7* (22) 1×4, 0x6 Usman Khawaja 48 (140) 7×4, 0x6 Moeen Ali (10.3-2-41-1)* James Anderson (14-1-45-0)

Australia needs 174 more runs and England seven more wickets to win a gripping Ashes series opener that will be decided on the fifth and final day at Edgbaston.

Chasing 281 to win, Australia was 107-3 at stumps on the fourth day Monday, and both sides were feeling good about their chances of prevailing in what has been a tight test.

After Australia lost the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith in a span of eight overs in the last session, Usman Khawaja stood firm again to be 34 not out with nightwatchman Scott Boland on a career-best 13 not out. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates of Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 5.