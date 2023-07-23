  • 6291968677
  • thetimesofbengal@gmail.com
  • Garia,Kolkata
Sports

Ashes 2023: England Crowd Boos Marnus Labuschagne For Not Walking Back Despite Being Dismissed

admin July 23, 2023 0 2 min read


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Ashes 2023: England Crowd Boos Marnus Labuschagne For Not Walking Back Despite Being Dismissed | Watch

Marnus Labuschagne made a crucial 111 runs off 173 balls with the help of 10 fours and two sixes in what was also his first Ashes century in England.

Ashes 2023, Ashes 2023 News, Ashes 2023 Latest News, Ashes 2023 Updates, Ashes 2023 Latest Updates, Ashes 2023 Feeds, Ashes 2023 Latest Feeds, ENG Vs AUS, ENG Vs AUS Live, ENG Vs AUS Score, ENG Vs AUS Live Score, Marnus Labuschagne, Marnus Labuschagne News, Marnus Labuschagne Latest News, Marnus Labuschagne Latest News, Marnus Labuschagne Updates, Marnus Labuschagne Latest Updates, Marnus Labuschagne Feeds, Marnus Labuschagne Latest Feeds, Marnus Labuschagne First Century In Ashes, Marnus Labuschagne First Century In England, Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne Booed By English Crowd, Marnus Labuschagne Booed By English Crowd News, Marnus Labuschagne Booed By English Crowd Latest News, Marnus Labuschagne Booed By English Crowd Updates, Marnus Labuschagne Booed By English Crowd Latest Updates, Marnus Labuschagne Booed By English Crowd Feeds, Marnus Labuschagne Booed By English Crowd Latest Feeds,
Marnus Labuschagne struck a century in the fourth Ashes Test against England on Saturday. (Pic: cricket.com.au)

New Delhi: Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has proved his worth in Ashes 2023 series with a memorable century in the ongoing fourth Test in Manchester against England. The Australian struck a half-century in the first innings at Old Trafford and in the second innings, the right-handed batter notched up his first century in seven months which helped Pat Cummins-led side to lead the fightback on a rain-affected Day 4.

Labuschagne made a crucial 111 runs off 173 balls with the help of 10 fours and two sixes in what was also his first Ashes century in England. However, a bizarre incident happened as the 29-year-old was booed by the fans for not walking back despite nicking behind to Jonny Bairstow off Joe Root’s bowling.

On-field umpire Nitin Menon didn’t raise his finger initially but England captain Ben Stokes after discussing with players took the review to challenge the on-field decision.

After showing the visuals of the catch, ultra-edge showed a clear spike and the crowd started booing even as Labuschagne made his way back to the locker room. It took the part-time spinner Root to get rid of the Australian No. 3 whose 103-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh had frustrated England on a rain-curtailed day.

England will be hoping the rain stays away long enough for them to pick five wickets and force a series decider in the fifth and final game of the series at The Oval. Otherwise, a washout will mean a draw and Australia will successfully retain the Ashes title.

Brief scores: Australia 317 & 214/5 in 71 overs (Marnus Labuschagne 111, Mitchell Marsh 31 not out; Mark Wood 3-27) trail England 592 by 61 runs.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

admin

View More Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals His Usual Method Of Bowling On Different Surfaces To Find His Sweet Spot

Home Sports WI Vs IND: Ravichandran Ashwin Reveals His Usual Method Of Bowling On Different Surfaces To Find His Sweet Spot Ashwin bowled superbly as […]

July 13, 2023 0 2 min read

Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac Appeals To PM Narendra Modi, Requests To Send National Team To Asian Games 2023

Home Sports Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac Appeals To PM Narendra Modi, Requests To Send National Team To Asian Games 2023 Stimac feels that […]

July 17, 2023 0 2 min read

India Did Not Play Much Against Pakistan Because They Always Used To Lose, Reckons Abdul Razzaq

Home Sports ‘India Didn’t Play Much Against Pakistan Because They Always Used To Lose’, Reckons Abdul Razzaq Sourav Ganguly led team India toured Pakistan and […]

July 9, 2023 0 2 min read

Ons Jabeur Seeks Redemption As She Returns To Wimbledon Final For Second Consecutive Year

Home Sports Ons Jabeur Seeks Redemption As She Returns To Wimbledon Final For Second Consecutive Year The Czech lefty showcased her prowess by decisively defeating […]

July 15, 2023 0 2 min read
Verified by MonsterInsights