Ashes 2023: Wasim Jaffer Brutally Trolls Edgbaston Pitch

Ashes 2023: Wasim Jaffer subtly criticised the Edgbaston pitch, which is the venue for the first Ashes series between England and Australia. He posted a modified image showing the 22-yard strip alongside an image of the highway near Birmingham.

The first Ashes Test began on Friday.

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer couldn’t hide his emotions on the Ashes. He indirectly mocked England about the Edgbaston pitch while Australia faced off against Ben Stokes’ team in the first Test of the Ashes 2023. Jaffer made a subtle comparison between the pitch and a “highway,” sharing an edited image that juxtaposed the pitch with a highway near Birmingham. The match at Edgbaston is significant for Australia. The recently crowned World Test Championship winners began their campaign for the WTC 2023-25 cycle against their long-standing rivals. But, the pitch at Edgbaston became a subject of ridicule among fans, with many likening it to a “highway.” Wasim Jaffer, known for his outspoken nature, joined in on the bandwagon by slyly poking fun at the Edgbaston pitch on Twitter.

Wasim Jaffer posted a modified image showing the 22-yard strip alongside an image of the highway near Birmingham. “Closer look at the Edgbaston pitch,” he wrote.

Closer look at the Edgbaston pitch #Ashes23 pic.twitter.com/0gNSMWdPim — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 16, 2023

Long, Hard Toil For Australian Bowlers

The Australian bowlers put in a valiant effort on the pitch. Josh Hazlewood claimed two wickets, Scott Boland took one, and Nathan Lyon, who bowled the most overs on day one, took four wickets in his 29-over spell. Lyon particularly exploited the pitch’s turn and bounce. Despite their efforts, England’s Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow dominated the proceedings.

During England’s first innings, Jonny Bairstow, who had recovered from injury, played an impressive knock, scoring 78 runs off just as many deliveries. Alongside Bairstow, Joe Root also contributed with a century, while Zak Crawley added 61 runs to the team’s total.

Ben Stokes on ‘Bazball’

Before the Ashes series, England captain Ben Stokes had expressed a preference for batting-friendly pitches to support their aggressive “Bazball” style of play in Test matches. He had stated that they had clearly communicated their pitch preferences to the ground staff in England, who had been responsive to their requests. Stokes had eagerly anticipated the upcoming matches, looking forward to fast and flat wickets that would allow England to score quickly.

England Eye Ashes Win

England will be hoping for their first Ashes victory since 2015. In the last Ashes, the Australians had managed to win 4-0.















