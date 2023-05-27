Home

Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan Take Fun Ride At Narendra Modi Stadium Before GT Vs CSK Final | WATCH VIDEO

Gujarat Titans will be playing their second consecutive Indian Premier League final when they take on Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Ashish Nehra is the only Indian coach to have won an IPL title. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Ashish Nehra is a player’s coach and he has time and again proved that during his two years at Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. On Saturday, ahead of the big IPL 2023 final against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Nehra was seen doing triple carry on a fun scooty ride around the ground.

In a video posted by Jio Cinema, that went viral on social media, Nehra was triple carried Mohit Sharma and Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan on a red scooty. Incidentally, both Rashid and Mohit are placed second and third in the list of most wickets in the season.

Their teammate Mohammed Shami leads the pack.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has played a major role in Gujarat Titans’ road to IPL 2023 final with three hundreds amd 851 runs so far in 16 matches. Mohammed Shami (28 wickets), Rashid Khan (27 wickets) and Mohit Sharma (24 wickets) have executed plans more often than not and also played a crucial part in Titans run this season.

There are no clear favourites and it could be one of the finest finals in history of IPL.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R. Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little and Mohit Sharma.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c&wk), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Sisanda Magala, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mahesh Theekshana, Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Shaikh Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.















