WPL 2026: Ashleigh Gardner leads from the front as Gujarat Giants secure 10-run win over UP Warriorz

Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants secured a convincing 10-runs win over Meg Lannings UP Warriorz in a high-scoring match of the ongoing WPL 2026.

Gujarat Giants secured a convincing 10-runs victory over UP Warriorz in match no.2 of WPL 2026

Phoebe Litchfield’s 78 run knock went in vein

Ashleigh Gardner’s knock guided GG to a massive total

Star Australia’s batter Phoebe Litchfield played an impactful knock of 78 off just 40 balls but it went in vain as Gujarat Giants secured a convincing 10-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in a high-scoring match on Saturday. Gujarat Giants skipper captain Ashleigh Gardner smashed an impressive 65 before Georgia Wareham added quick late 27 off just 10 balls as Gujarat Giants posted a massive total of 207 for 4.Litchfield’s brilliant knock kept the Warriorz in the contest during the chase. However, her dismissal in the 16th over effectively brought an end to their spirited fightback. She hit eight fours and five sixes in her innings. UP Warriorz eventually finished on 197 for 8, falling short by just 10 runs. Asha Sobhana provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 27 off just 10 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, but the surge came too late to change the outcome.Georgia Wareham picked two wickets and conceded 30 runs for Gujarat Giants, while Renuka Singh and Sophie Devine also claimed two wickets each while Gardner and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took one each. UPW began their chase of 208 on a disappointing note as opener Kiran Navgire was dismissed in the fifth ball from Renuka. Bur skipper Meg Lanning (30 off 27 balls) and one-down Phoebe Litchfield stitched a 70-run partnership for the second wicket. The Warriorz then suffered a collapse as Meg Lanning, Harleen Deol (0) and Deepti Sharma (1) were dismissed for the addition of just one run across five deliveries. However, 69-run stand between Litchfield and Shweta Sehrawat (25) helped UPW make a comeback, but a flurry of wickets sealed the Warriorz fate.Earlier in the match, Ashleigh Gardner led from the front as she guided to Gujarat Giants to a massive total. Walking in after the dismissal of opener Sophie Devine (38) in the sixth over, Gardner put together a 103-run stand for the third wicket with Anushka Sharma (44 off 30 balls), driving Gujarat Giants beyond the 170-run mark.