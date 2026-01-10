Ashleigh Gardner-led Gujarat Giants secured a convincing 10-runs win over Meg Lannings UP Warriorz in a high-scoring match of the ongoing WPL 2026.New Delhi: Star Australia’s batter Phoebe Litchfield played an impactful knock of 78 off just 40 balls but it went in vain as Gujarat Giants secured a convincing 10-wicket victory over UP Warriorz in a high-scoring match on Saturday. Gujarat Giants skipper captain Ashleigh Gardner smashed an impressive 65 before Georgia Wareham added quick late 27 off just 10 balls as Gujarat Giants posted a massive total of 207 for 4.
Phoebe Litchfield’s 78 run knock went in veinLitchfield’s brilliant knock kept the Warriorz in the contest during the chase. However, her dismissal in the 16th over effectively brought an end to their spirited fightback. She hit eight fours and five sixes in her innings. UP Warriorz eventually finished on 197 for 8, falling short by just 10 runs. Asha Sobhana provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 27 off just 10 balls, which included three fours and two sixes, but the surge came too late to change the outcome.
Ashleigh Gardner’s knock guided GG to a massive totalEarlier in the match, Ashleigh Gardner led from the front as she guided to Gujarat Giants to a massive total. Walking in after the dismissal of opener Sophie Devine (38) in the sixth over, Gardner put together a 103-run stand for the third wicket with Anushka Sharma (44 off 30 balls), driving Gujarat Giants beyond the 170-run mark.
