Ashleigh Gardner New No.1 In Girls’s T20I All-rounders’ Rating | Cricket Information

Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has overtaken West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews, India’s Deepti Sharma and New Zealand captain Sophie Devine to realize a career-best No.1 spot within the newest ICC Girls’s T20I participant rankings for all-rounders launched on Tuesday. Following a closely-fought five-match T20I sequence, which Australia gained 4-1, Gardner, who was named Participant of the Match within the final recreation for her 32-ball unbeaten 66 and bowling figures of two/20, has topped the all-rounders’ checklist for the primary time after transferring up three spots.

Gardner (417 factors) holds a giant benefit over Devine (389) and Deepti (387) in second and third spots respectively, with Matthews dropping two locations (381) to fourth.

The 25-year-old Australian can also be up two locations to a career-best seventh place amongst batters and progressed three locations to a career-best 14th amongst bowlers within the newest weekly replace.

Deepti Sharma, who’s third on the all-rounders’ checklist with 387 factors, can also be sustaining the same place within the T20I bowlers’ rating, whereas her 34-ball 53 within the fifth and closing T20I sees her transfer up three locations to twenty ninth within the batting rankings.

Amongst batters, India’s Smriti Mandhana is third with 727 factors with Australia’s Tahlia McGrath main the charts with 814 factors, adopted by country-mate Beth Mooney (760 factors). India’s Jemimah Rodrigues has slipped two locations (607) to twelfth within the rating for batters.

