Ashleigh Gardner turns into No. 1 ranked allrounder in ladies’s T20Is

Read Time:27 Second
Smriti Mandhana (third), who performed a big function in India’s solely win of these 5 matches, and Shafali Verma (sixth), who might be main India on the Beneath-19 World Cup subsequent month, are rated among the many prime 10 batters in T20Is. The listing is dominated by Australia although, with Tahlia McGrath and Beth Mooney main the way in which, Meg Lanning, who will quickly be popping out of an prolonged break, at No. 5, Gardner seventh and Alyssa Healy ninth.
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
0 0
More Stories
India beat South Africa in first U-19 T20I, bowlers shine, Shafali out for duck
[ad_1] Shafali Verma-led Indian U-19 ladies’s staff beat South Africa by 54 runs within the first of 5 T20Is in...
On Babar Azam’s Captaincy Future, PCB Breaks Silence | Cricket Information
[ad_1] One of many largest stalwarts within the world cricketing spectrum, Babar Azam has seen many questions being raised over...
Sankar Muthusamy youngest Indian since Lakshya Sen to enter BWF High 100 in males’s singles
[ad_1] At 18 years and 11 months, S. Sankar Muthusamy rounded off the yr 2022 by turning into the youngest...
12 months in sports activities: February 2022 prime moments
[ad_1] FEBRUARY 2022 February 6: China wins Girls’s Asian Cup for ninth time China got here again from a 0-2...
Ashleigh Gardner New No.1 In Girls’s T20I All-rounders’ Rating | Cricket Information
[ad_1] Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner has overtaken West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews, India’s Deepti Sharma and New Zealand captain Sophie...
Yr in sports activities: January 2022 high moments
[ad_1] JANUARY 2022 5 January: Bangladesh beats New Zealand for first time in Checks Bangladesh beat New Zealand for the...
Average Rating