Ravichandran Ashwin has taken a slight dig at individuals who understand him as an “overthinker” of the sport following his match-winning efficiency in opposition to Bangladesh within the second Take a look at in Mirpur.

Batting alongside Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin performed probably the greatest Take a look at innings of his profession to steer India to a well-known three-wicket win from an unbelievable scenario.

His 42 not out got here after a match haul of six wickets, making him the participant of the match.

“Overthinking is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of people’s minds,” Ashwin tweeted.

In addition to his exploits on the sector, Ashwin is likely one of the greatest thinkers within the fashionable sport and in addition has his YouTube channel.

“Every person’s journey is special and unique, while some journeys require them to overthink it, others can afford to keep it simple. The moment someone says I am an over thinker from the inside walls, I have always thought to myself that’s the way I play my cricket and not the way I recommend others to play.

“Finally, I think deeply about the game and share my views because I believe when ideas are shared they can multiply into miraculous achievements. The fact that it may not be popular won’t deter me cos (because) my goal is not to win the war of words, it is to learn at the end of it,” he added.

The 36-year-old has already attained greatness with 449 wickets in 88 Assessments. He has additionally taken 151 ODI and 72 T20 Worldwide scalps.