'Ashwin Plays With Batsman's Mind': Ex-India Coach Anil Kumble

Anil Kumble has praised Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling performance against the West Indies and his ability to transfer pressure onto the batters.

'Ashwin Plays With Batsman's Mind': Ex-India Coach Anil Kumble
Anil Kumble was impressed by the way Ashwin has bowled in the West Indies.

Ravichandran Ashwin has made an epic comeback into the Indian side after his omission from the World Test Championship final. The spinner managed to scythe through the West Indies’ batting line-up in the first Test. It looked like the opposition batsmen had no counter to Ashwin’s spin and were clueless about how to play him. The veteran spinner took a 5-fer in the first innings. When the home team came out to save the Test match in the second innings. Ashwin spun his web around them and picked up 7 wickets, ending their innings for just 130.

Anil Kumble Analyses Ashwin’s Game

Former India coach Anil Kumble had an interesting statement that on Ashwin’s capability to dismantle the opposition. Kumble who is an expert at the JioCinema panel analysed Ashwin’s bowling and said, “Ashwin plays with the batsman’s mind. It is not just about the skills you have. It is also the ability to transfer pressure onto the batter which you could see in every batter that faced R Ashwin, you could see that in their body language.”

India legend Anil Kumble was very impressed by the way Ashwin bowled in the first Test against the West Indies. He pointed out the dismissal of Tagenarine Chanderpaul and how he was outsmarted by Ashwin. The spinner bowled a couple of balls wide outside the crease that turned and came in towards Chanderpaul. When the young batsman thought that all the deliveries will come the same way, Ashwin played dismissed him with a delivery that drifted away from the batsman and clipped the stumps.

Ashwin’s Omission From WTC Final 2023

Ravichandran Ashwin’s omission from the World Test Championship final against Australia became a big talking point among Indian cricket fans. Many criticised the Indian management for dropping Ashwin from the side in such a crucial encounter. The spinner is the No. 1 ranked Test bowler in the world.

India will play the second Test against the West Indies from July 20 at the Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad. India have started the new cycle of the World Test Championship with a great win and would be looking to maintain their winning momentum.










