Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Disagree To Play In UAE In PCBs Revised Hybrid Model

Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Disagree To Play In UAE In PCB’s Revised Hybrid Model – Report

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of Asian Cricket Council, has not said anything on the matter regarding the venue of Asia Cup 2023.

Sri Lanka Cricket, Bangladesh Cricket Board. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The future of the Asia Cup 2023 looks bleak as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have refused to play in the United Arab Emirates because of the excessive heat in September, according to report. Pakistan is the host of the Asia Cup 2023 but with BCCI refusing to send its players to the neighbouring country due to security reasons.

According to a Cricbuzz report, PCB has proposed a revised hybrid model which says the continental championship will be hosted by UAE and Pakistan. However, BCB and SLC have shown their disagreement on the matter. Although, Sri Lanka initially emerged as the potential alternative destination for Asia Cup 2023,, but PCB seem reluctant to back away from competing in the tournament if the proposals are not met.

PCB chief Najam Sethi, who had a several meetings in Dubai on Tuesday, is believed to have argued that there were several tournaments in the past that took place in September. In his meeting with the BCB and SLC officials, Sethi told the 50-over Asia Cup in 2018 was help in the UAE from September 15 to 28, for which BCCI was the host.

He also said the 2022 Asia Cup in T20 format was held from August 27 to September 11 for which SLC were the hosts before stating that IPL 2020 was also held from September to November. However, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who is also the president of Asian Cricket Council, is mum on the matter.















