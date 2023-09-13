September 13, 2023

Asia Cup 2023 FINAL: Colombo Weather Forecast Shows Rain Could Washout Summit CLASH – Check DEETS

Colombo: The weather in Colombo has already played a massive part in the outcome of the ongoing Asia Cup with the India-Pakistan Super 4 game spilling into the Reserve Day. Now, with India having secured a spot in the final with a win over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in R. Premadasa, eyes will be on the Pakistan versus Lanka match to see who sets up a date for September 17 with Rohit Sharma’s men. All said and done, the Asia Cup final could be a washout as there are forecasts of thunderstorms. There is a 70 per cent chance of rain and that is not good news for fans. But, do not worry as there is a Reserve Day for the summit clash. So in case the match does not yeild a result on Sunday, it should eventually decide a winner on Monday.



