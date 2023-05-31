Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka? SLC Offer to Host Tournament as India Continue to Oppose Pakistans Hybrid Model

Home

Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka? SLC Offer to Host Tournament as India Continue to Oppose Pakistan’s Hybrid Model

Asia Cup 2023: The top SLC official also said that the offer has been made now it is up to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to take the final call.

Mumbai: So as India stick to their stance of opposing the idea of traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup this year, the Sri Lankan Cricket Board has offered to host the tournament – even if it is at a short notice. The top SLC official also said that the offer has been made now it is up to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to take the final call.

“The SLC is prepared to host the Asia Cup at a short notice. The decision now is up to the ACC,” a top SLC official was quoted as saying by the Cricbuzz website on Monday.

“Colombo or nothing,” was how a BCCI source reacted to the talks and cited logistical inconvenience as the reason for its opposition to Cricbuzz website. “We will go with the BCCI,” added the SLC official. A formal meeting of the ACC is expected in the next few days.

Countries like Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have given a green a signal to the Hybrid Model proposal and there is no point of BCCI to oppose it now. The proposal is yet to be accepted. There were reports that it would be accepted but that has not happened.

So as per this hybrid model, the tournament will be played in two halves. The first halve will see all teams visiting Pakistan except India and play against each other. In the second halve, India will their matches at a neutral venue in either UAE or Sri Lanka. As things stand, many teams are opposing UAE for the heat and Sri Lanka could end up hosting Rohit Sharma and Co’s matches. The neutral venue will also host the final, even if India fail to qualify.















