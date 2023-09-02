Home

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Rohit Sharma Furious Reaction On Camera Man While Filming Him | WATCH

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen furious over a cameraman who was filming him during the ongoing Indo-Pak match at Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma was seen angry over camera man during Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023. (Pic: Screengrab)

Pallekele: Indian captain Rohit Sharma once again failed to deliver in the big match as he got out cheaply, scoring just 11 runs in 22 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 tournament. The Indian skipper has once again caught the attention of social media users. This time Rohit was seen furious over a cameraman who was filming him during the ongoing Indo-Pak match at Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

The 2023 Asia Cup is the 16th edition of the Asia Cup, with the matches to be played as One Day Internationals (ODIs); it is jointly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The tournament is being contested by six teams, including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s ace pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has put the Babar Azam-led side in a dominant spot after the pacer grabbed two big wickets of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and ace batter Virat Kohli in two consecutive overs. The IND vs. PAK clash is a hotly contested match as all cricket experts and fans across the globe watch this high-voltage match. A video is going viral on social media that the Indian skipper was seen Furious over a cameraman while Rohit was in the pavilion during the Pakistan match.

Rohit Sharma is asking camera man to stop filming him. Credit – (Hotstar)#INDvsPAK #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/tCTqi71NDZ — 12th Khiladi (@12th_khiladi) September 2, 2023

The right-handed opener made his international debut in 2007, and since Rohit has played 244 ODIs and 148 T20Is, scoring 9,837 and 3,853 runs respectively in both formats. In the run-up to the highly-anticipated clash, rain loomed as a large threat. Ahead of the toss, a slight drizzle meant the ground was covered. But 13 minutes ahead of the toss, the rain stopped and covers were taken off. But still, rain is playing hide and seek and is frequently interrupting the match.

India has a 7-5 edge over Pakistan in Asia Cup head-to-head record. Before the ongoing Indo-PAK match both Asian giants India and Pakistan met each other in the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup league stage in Manchester in the ODI format.















