August 9, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Will be Written on Team Indias Jersey For First Time Ever

2 min read
2 hours ago admin


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Will be Written on Team India’s Jersey For First Time Ever | VIRAL PIC

Asia Cup 2023: For the first time, Pakistan will be written on the Indian cricket jersey.

Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 updates, Team India, India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Cricket News, Ind vs Pak schedule, Ind vs Pak squads
Team India jersey (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: As bizarre as it may sound, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is in all probability going to have ‘Pakistan’ written on their jersey during the Asia Cup 2023. In fact, the pictures of Indian stars wearing the jersey with ‘Pakistan’ written on it is doing the rounds on social media. The pictures are already drawing a whole of of reactions from fans. ‘Pakistan’ would be written on the Indian jersey because they are the hosts of the upcoming Asia Cup. In the tournament, India is set to face the arch-rivals twice in the group stage, and then if the two sides make the final – it would be the third clash.

Here is the image of the Indian jersey with ‘Pakistan written on it:

Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 updates, Team India, India vs Pakistan, Ind vs Pak, Cricket News, Ind vs Pak schedule, Ind vs Pak squads

Team India jersey for Asia Cup 2023 (Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile, chief selector of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, is set to announce the squads for the upcoming Asia Cup and the Afghanistan series on Wednesday. As per reports, the announcement will take place at in the evening. Pakistan’s foreign coaches will land in Lahore this Friday or by the end of the week. Babar, Imam, Nawaz, Fakhar, Iftikhar and Naseem will stay in Sri Lanka and join Pakistan’s squad ahead of LPL 2023 playoffs to prepare for Afghanistan series.

Morne Morkel will join the team in Sri Lanka, Shaheen, Usama, Shadab and Haris are expected to join Pakistan in Sri Lanka by 18th. They are currently playing The Hundred in England.

The Asia Cup, which starts on August 30, is eventually being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with India playing all their matches in the Island nation.










Source link

About Author

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Robin Uthappa On BCCI’s Prospective Cooling-Off Period

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Meet Cricketer Amay Khurasiya Who Cracked UPSC Exam Before Team India Debut In 1999 World Cup

3 hours ago admin
2 min read

‘No shame in accepting bad ODI numbers’: Suryakumar Yadav speaks out

6 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

4 min read

Women Diplomats Call for Increased Representation in Key Diplomatic Positions Globally at BRICS CCI WE Trailblazers Dialogues

40 seconds ago
4 min read

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd. Introduces Series 9

41 seconds ago
3 min read

7 Simple Ways to Use Walnuts

42 seconds ago
2 min read

Smt. Parminder Chopra, Director (Finance) and CMD (Addl. Charge), PFC Honored with “Finance Leader of the Year” Award

1 hour ago
    Verified by MonsterInsights