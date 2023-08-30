Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohlis Tensed Looks Go Viral After Team India Land In Colombo

Home

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Tensed Looks Go Viral After Team India Land In Colombo – SEE PICS

Rohit Sharma-led India are eyeing their eighth Asia Cup title. The continental showpiece will also act as preparation for all the teams ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in Colombo ahead of Asia Cup 2023. (Image: SLC)

Colombo: Senior India batters like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were trolled for putting up sad faces upon their arrival in Colombo on Wednesday ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The Indian team had a one-week preparatory camp in Alur in Bengaluru before they flew to the Sri Lankan capital on August 30 morning. India start their campaign against Pakistan in a high-octane Group A encounter on September in Kandy.

Sri Lanka shared some pictures on their social media where Rohit, Hardik and Virat were in the team bus, giving a tense look. However, youngster Tilak Varma, who was a surprise inclusion in the Asia Cup 2023 squad, looked in a jovial mood as he waved to the fans at the airport.

Touching down in Sri Lanka! 🇮🇳🛬 Excitement is in the air as the India National Team arrives to compete in the #AsiaCup2023. pic.twitter.com/4MKMCoVQGZ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 30, 2023

One user wrote on X (former Twitter), “they all look sleep deprived except virat.” “Bruh, those are the most unexcited faces I have ever seen,” said another. “Why Hardik Pandya is looking sad?” another X user stated.

Bruh, those are the most unexcited faces I have ever seen 😂 — Rehaan Khan (@MrRehaanKhan) August 30, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian team will miss the services of star batter KL Rahul for the first two games against Pakistan (September 2) and Nepal (September 4) due to a niggle, head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed before their departure.

“He (KL Rahul) had a good week with us, he is progressing well on the route that we want to take, but he will be unavailable for the first part of the Kandy leg of the trip. The NCA will be looking after him while we are travelling. We will reassess him on the fourth (September 4) and we will take it from there. The signs are good and he is progressing well,” Dravid has said in the pre-departure press conference.

Meanwhile, India will be bolstered by the return of Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah in Asia Cup 2023. While Iyer is making a return after a six-month injury layoff, Bumrah played two T20I games against Ireland on his comeback to international cricket after 11 months.

