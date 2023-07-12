Menu
Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement: BCCI, PCB Agree to Hybrid Model

Asia Cup 2023: Both the boards – BCCI and PCB – have agreed to the hybrid model where four matches would be played in Pakistan while the rest would take place in Sri Lanka.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule to be RELEASED on July 14, PCB & BCCI agree HYBRID model

Delhi: Amid much speculations and controversies, it seems the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 schedule would be announced this week now that Jay Shah and Zaka Ashraf have met in Durban on the sidelines of the ICC meet. As per a report on InsideSport, the schedule would be announced on July 14. Both the boards – BCCI and PCB – have agreed to the hybrid model where four matches would be played in Pakistan while the rest would take place in Sri Lanka.

“It’s a good beginning and there will be more meetings like this,” Ashraf told Pakistan media.

“We have agreed to have more meetings and improve relations. It’s a good beginning,” PCB chief Ashraf added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan media is claiming that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has agreed to PCB chief Zaka Ashraf invitation of the former coming to Pakistan. The piece of news is false.

“We have had talks over Asia Cup and the hybrid model was approved. There was no such thing as invitation to each other,” a BCCI source told Cricbuzz.

The India vs Pakistan clash would be the one to watch out for during the Asia Cup. Without a doubt, it would draw the crowds and would be a mouthwatering contest.










.

