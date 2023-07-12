Home

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement: BCCI, PCB Agree to Hybrid Model – Check DATE

Asia Cup 2023: Both the boards – BCCI and PCB – have agreed to the hybrid model where four matches would be played in Pakistan while the rest would take place in Sri Lanka.

Delhi: Amid much speculations and controversies, it seems the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 schedule would be announced this week now that Jay Shah and Zaka Ashraf have met in Durban on the sidelines of the ICC meet. As per a report on InsideSport, the schedule would be announced on July 14. Both the boards – BCCI and PCB – have agreed to the hybrid model where four matches would be played in Pakistan while the rest would take place in Sri Lanka.

“It’s a good beginning and there will be more meetings like this,” Ashraf told Pakistan media.

“We have agreed to have more meetings and improve relations. It’s a good beginning,” PCB chief Ashraf added.

JAY SHAH WILL VISIT PAKISTAN DURING THE ASIA CUP 🔥 Chairman PCB management committee Zaka Ashraf met BCCI secretary Jay Shah in Durban, South Africa earlier today and invited him to visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup. Jay Shah accepted the invitation and in return invited Zaka… pic.twitter.com/rZGHGGTe5I — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Pakistan media is claiming that BCCI secretary Jay Shah has agreed to PCB chief Zaka Ashraf invitation of the former coming to Pakistan. The piece of news is false.

“We have had talks over Asia Cup and the hybrid model was approved. There was no such thing as invitation to each other,” a BCCI source told Cricbuzz.

