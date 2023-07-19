Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: India Vs Pakistan On September 2, Multan To Host Pakistan Vs Nepal Tournament Opener

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: India Vs Pakistan On September 2, Multan To Host Pakistan Vs Nepal Tournament Opener – Complete Fixture

The Asia Cup 2023 schedule will be officially announced on July 19 at 7:45 PM IST.

Asia Cup, Jay Shah, Jay Shah news, Jay Shah age, Jay Shah updates, Jay Shah net worth, Jay Shah bcci, Zaka Ashraf, PCB, PCB News, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 news, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 venue, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI Updates, Cricket News, India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 scheduled leaked, Asia Cup 2023 fixtures, Asia Cup 2023 complete schedule,
The Asia Cup 2023 is likely to start on August 30, a day earlier than initially scheduled. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced the much-awaited schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday with the high-octane India vs Pakistan encounter to be played on September 2.

Multan will host the tournament opener with Pakistan playing Nepal on August 30, a day earlier than originally scheduled. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf will be announcing the Asia Cup 2023 schedule and unveil the trophy on Wednesday at 7:45 PM IST.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a Hybrid Model, which means Pakistan, original hosts, will be staging four games while Sri Lanka will play hosts to rest nine games including the final. Besides Multan, Lahore will host three games – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan and one Super Four match.

The first match in Sri Lanka will be in Kandy where Bangladesh will open their tournament against the Islanders on August 31. That will be followed by the India vs Pakistan tie. India’s second game is against Nepal on September 4. With the ODI World Cup in few months, the Asia Cup 2023 will be played in 50-overs format.

India are in Group A with Pakistan and Nepal while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The top two teams from both the groups will qualify for the Super Fours. The top two teams in Super Fours will play in the final in Colombo on September 17.

Asia Cup Full Schedule

August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan
August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy
September 1 – Break Day
September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy
September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy
September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore
September 7 – Travel Day
September 8 -Break Day
September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Kandy
September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Kandy
September 11 – Break Day
September 12 – A2 vs A1 – Dambulla
September 13 – Break Day
September 14 – A1 vs B2 – Dambulla
September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Dambulla
September 16 – Break Day
September 17 – Final – Colombo










Source link

Previous article
Rohit Sharma And Co Team Meet Brian Lara Ahead of Second Test
Next article
Did Shah Rukh Khan Choreograph Beqarar Karke Dance In Jawan? Here’s What We Know
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights