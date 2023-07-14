Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Likely to be Announced Today: REPORT

Home

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Likely to be Announced Today; Eyes on India vs Pakistan Date And Venue

Mumbai: Amid much controversy and drama, the Asia Cup 2023 schedule is likely to be announced today. As per a report on InsideSport, the ACC will release the much-awaited schedule. The delay was caused due to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showing reluctance over the hybrid model after having accepted it. All eyes will be on the venue and dates of the India versus Pakistan matches. As per the same report, the two Asian giants will lock horns in Dambulla for their league stage games. If the two teams make the summit clash, then there would be a third game at Dambulla between the two sides.

Asia Cup 2023 is likely to start on August 31 with six teams competing. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the Continental Cup.

“Yes, the schedule has been approved by all parties and it’s good to go. It’s true that Pakistan will only play one home game. But that’s not something anyone had any control over. It was to avoid fatigue. The schedule should be out in a day or two,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Pakistan Leg Asia Cup Schedule (Dates to be updated):

Pakistan vs Nepal

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Paksitan will host merely four matches out of which the Babar Azam-led side will feature merely in one against Nepal. The Pakistan leg will start on August 31 and will conclude on September 6. The caravan then moves to Sri Lanka which will host 11 group games and the final. The hotly debated India vs Pakistan match will be played in Dambulla.















