Menu
Search
Subscribe
Sports

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Likely to be Announced Today: REPORT

By: admin

Date:

.


  • Home
  • Sports
  • Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Likely to be Announced Today; Eyes on India vs Pakistan Date And Venue

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: All eyes will be on the venue and dates of the India versus Pakistan matches.

Jay Shah, Jay Shah news, Jay Shah age, Jay Shah updates, Jay Shah net worth, Jay Shah bcci, Zaka Ashraf, PCB, PCB News, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 news, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 venue, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, BCCI, BCCI News, BCCI Updates, Cricket News
Asia Cup 2023 Schedule to be RELEASED on July 14, PCB & BCCI agree HYBRID model

Mumbai: Amid much controversy and drama, the Asia Cup 2023 schedule is likely to be announced today. As per a report on InsideSport, the ACC will release the much-awaited schedule. The delay was caused due to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showing reluctance over the hybrid model after having accepted it. All eyes will be on the venue and dates of the India versus Pakistan matches. As per the same report, the two Asian giants will lock horns in Dambulla for their league stage games. If the two teams make the summit clash, then there would be a third game at Dambulla between the two sides.

Asia Cup 2023 is likely to start on August 31 with six teams competing. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the Continental Cup.

“Yes, the schedule has been approved by all parties and it’s good to go. It’s true that Pakistan will only play one home game. But that’s not something anyone had any control over. It was to avoid fatigue. The schedule should be out in a day or two,” a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.

Pakistan Leg Asia Cup Schedule (Dates to be updated):

Pakistan vs Nepal
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

Paksitan will host merely four matches out of which the Babar Azam-led side will feature merely in one against Nepal. The Pakistan leg will start on August 31 and will conclude on September 6. The caravan then moves to Sri Lanka which will host 11 group games and the final. The hotly debated India vs Pakistan match will be played in Dambulla.










Source link

Previous article
Yashasvi Jaiswal Thanks Rohit Sharma After Record Maiden Test Century on Debut
Next article
Tom Cruise Film Enters a Historic Weekend, Earns Rs 21 Crore in 2 Days
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

About us

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and current events in our comprehensive coverage of all things newsworthy. With our expertly crafted and search engine optimized video titles, you won't miss a beat on the most important stories of the day. Trust us to provide you with accurate and objective reporting on the most pressing issues affecting our world today. Join the conversation and be in-the-know with our top-ranking YouTube coverage of the latest news.

Footer

The latest

Subscribe

© 2023 . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Suhrid Ghosh.Creative Content Atribution

Verified by MonsterInsights