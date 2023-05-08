Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka to Host Continental Tournament Instead of Pakistan

Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka Likely to Host Continental Tournament Instead of Pakistan – Report

Asia Cup 2023: The shift of the original venue was absolutely on the cards after the Borad of Control of Cricket in India and Asia Cricket Council President Jay Shah expressed his reluctance over the prospect of India traveling to Pakistan.

Asia Cup 2023 in Sri Lanka? (File photo)

Delhi: Amid much speculation, it is understood as per a report in the Indian Express that Sri Lanka would be hosting the much-awaited Asia Cup 2023. The shift of the original venue was absolutely on the cards after the Borad of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah expressed his reluctance over the prospect of India traveling to Pakistan.

Earlier, PCB chief Najam Sethi had said that if India doesn’t come to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the chances of Pakistan playing the ODI World Cup in India will be very low.

“In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan to compete in the Asia Cup, chances are there that the Pakistan government would not allow the Men in Green to cross the borders for their World Cup participation. In that case, cricket will be the ultimate sufferer,” Sethi said.

“There should be a middle way to solve problems that surely threaten the smooth hosting of ICC and ACC events. In case of India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, the government will not allow us to travel to India to figure in the World Cup matches,” he added. Meanwhile, there are reports that Pakistan will travel to India for the ODI World Cup only if BCCI assures that the side will travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy. It is not official, but as per the same report the tournament would start from September 2-17. Confirmation of the dates would come in quickly. If Pakistan confirms its participation, it will be a six-team affair.















