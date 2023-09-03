Home

Asia Cup 2023: Super Four Matches Likely To Be Shifted After Heavy Rains In Colombo – Report

Colombo was due to host all the Super Four matches and the final of Asia Cup 2023. Pallekele and Kandy are the likely venues if the matches are being shifted from Colombo.

The India vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 was washed out on Saturday. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: The Super Four matches in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 are likely to be shifted after Colombo has witnessed heavy rains for the last few days. The Sri Lankan capital was initially scheduled to host all the Super Four matches including the final. Based on an Indian Express report, all the participating six teams have been informed about the development with Pallekele and Dambulla being the preferred destinations. The weather forecast in Pallekele doesn’t look good either.

While it hosted Sri Lanka’s opener against Bangladesh, quite swiftly, the India vs Pakistan match at the same venue had to be abandoned after several rain interruptions.

It is also understood that the broadcasters and teams were reluctant to travel to Dambulla and so Pallekele and Colombo were picked as the preferred venues. With the monsoon season looming in Sri Lanka, both these places have witnessed heavy rainfalls over the last few days.

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium has so far hosted two games. While the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game was finished without any interruptions, several rain breaks forced the India vs Pakistan match on Saturday to be abandoned.

The recent situation has forced the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to rethink. The first Super Four match in Colombo is on September 9 but the weather forecast doesn’t look promising. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka rarely host matches after the first week of September because of wet conditions.

As per the report, an official announcement from the ACC is likely in the next 24-48 hours.

