Asia Cup 2023 To Start On August 31 After ACC Accepts Pakistans Hybrid Model

Asia Cup 2023 To Start On August 31 After ACC Accepts Pakistan’s Hybrid Model

According to the ‘Hybrid Model’, four matches will be held in Pakistan (probably in Lahore) while the other matches will be played in Sri Lanka.

India and Pakistan are expected to be in the same group in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 will start on August 31 and run through September 17 later this year after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) accepted Pakistan’s ‘Hybrid Model’ during a meeting chaired by chairman and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, it was announced on Thursday. According to the Hybrid Model, four matches will be held in Pakistan while the rest nine matches will be hosted by Sri Lanka.

“Asia Cup 2023 will be held from 31st August to 17th September 2023 and will see the elite teams from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal, compete in a total of 13 exciting ODI matches,” a ACC media statement read.

It is also to be noted that Pakistan will hosting Asia Cup for the first time in 15 years. Although the fixtures are yet to be out officially, it is understood that Lahore will be hosting the first four matches before the tournament shifts to the Island nation. This comes as a relief to all the teams participating as the tournament will act as a preparation for the ODI World Cup happening later in the year.

The Asia Cup 2023 will be held in the 50-over format due to the 2023 World Cup. There has been a constant fight between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board over the venue of the tournament after the former decided not to travel to the neighbouring country citing security issues.

In return, PCB stated that they will not travel to India for the 2023 World Cup if the Men in Blue do not play the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan. With no ways to convince India to come to Pakistan, PCB chief Najam Sethi proposed a ‘Hybrid Model’ so that some part of the tournament is held in Pakistan.















