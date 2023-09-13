Asia Cup 2023: Upbeat Kuldeep Yadav Feels Motivated After Heroics vs Sri Lanka

Home

It was a historic day for Sri Lankan spinners as India were bowled out by spinners for the first time. The Sri Lankan trio of Dimuth Wellalage (5-40), Charith Asalanka (4-19), and Maheesh Theekshan shared all the 10 wickets in the Indian innings.





Colombo: India spinner Kuldeep Yadav opened up after his heroics in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023 super four against Pakistan. He picked up much-needed four wickets to beat Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

In a low-scoring thriller, India fought back after being bundled out for 213 by defeating Sri Lanka by 41 runs in the fourth match of the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup and sealed a place in the final.

“I don’t want to say much. I am enjoying my bowling. I have worked a lot in bowling in the last two years. When you play for India, you are motivated. And then there is a game, you want to do well again. And then your name, you have been playing for so long, so you don’t want to drop the performance” said Kuldeep Yadav to Suryakumar Yadav in a video shared by BCCI.

The 213-run target wasn’t easy to chase on this pitch, which was tricky to bat on. The chase wasn’t good for the Lankans as they lost the wicket of Pathum Nissanka in the third over, after which they lost two more wickets in the Power-play.

Two of these three wickets were claimed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah while Mohammad Siraj bagged the third.

Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama added 43 runs for the fourth wicket before Kuldeep Yadav came into action and got rid of both batters in consecutive overs.

Earlier in the day, India batted first on winning the toss and posted a below-par score of 213 runs on a tricky pitch that was very challenging to bat. Rohit Sharma showed his brilliant batting skills and got his second consecutive half-century in the tournament.















