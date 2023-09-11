September 11, 2023

Asia Cup 2023: Why Shreyas Iyer’s Injury Is Huge Set Back For Indian Cricket Team Ahead of World Cup 2023

At this point, Shreyas is very much a part of India’s 2023 World Cup contingent. As he could return to take part in whatever remains of the Asia Cup as well.

Shreyas Iyer. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Having just played two games since making his comeback from surgery, Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer has once again been ruled out of the ongoing India’s Super Four clash against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023.

It’s a big blow for Rohit Sharma-led India as the Men in Blue are building their squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. The right-handed batter is very crucial for the Indian side, as Iyer has a very good record at No. 4, and with the Men in Blue facing trouble settling their middle order, Iyer’s absence will make more trouble for the Indian skipper and Head Coach Rahul Dravid.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper also missed the season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The 28-year-old didn’t make his comeback a worthy one, as he was dismissed for just 14 runs against Pakistan in the Group A game in the continental showpiece. He didn’t get a chance to bat against Nepal, and Iyer was sloppy in the field during the Nepal game as he dropped a straightforward chance.

Here are the two possible factors that will make Shreyas Iyer’s injury a big setback for the Indian side ahead of their preparation for the upcoming ODI World Cup in 2023.

1) Less preparation time: Shreyas has missed out on a lot of cricket this year, with the fourth Test against Australia in Ahmedabad being his last competitive appearance before the Asia Cup. If Shreyas Iyer gets fit for the rest of the Asia Cup 2023 matches, it will still be tough for him to prepare fully for the upcoming mega tournament in India. And with the right-handed batter holding a very key spot at No. 4, it will be a real headache for Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma if he doesn’t perform well in the ODI World Cup 2023.

2) India’s Same Issue with No. 4 Position: Shreyas’ return was supposed to resolve it for good given how good he has been in that position; he averages 45.50 at a strike rate of 95.01 in the format after 21 innings. But his latest injury might just throw a spanner into the works of the team ahead of the 2023 World Cup. But his injury has once again shed dark clouds on the Indian side. Although Ishan Kishan has provided some relief with his crucial knock against Pakistan, Indian management still doesn’t have the proper No. 4 batter if Shreyas’ injury is a very concerning one.

At this point, Shreyas is very much a part of India’s 2023 World Cup contingent. As he could return to take part in whatever remains of the Asia Cup as well.










