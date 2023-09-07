Asia Cup 2023:That Is Where I Disagree With Babar Azam, Shoaib Akhtar Isnt Impressed With Pakistan Captain Using Spin Bowlers

Home

Asia Cup 2023:’That Is Where I Disagree With Babar Azam,’ Shoaib Akhtar Isn’t Impressed With Pakistan Captain Using Spin Bowlers

Babar Azam-led Pakistan is currently the No.1 ranked team in the ICC Men’s ODI team rankings. They will face India in Super Four clash in the Asia Cup 2023 at Colombo on September 10.

New Delhi: Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar expressed his thoughts that he isn’t impressed with Babar Azam’s tactics of using too much spin bowling in the washed-out encounter against arch-rivals India in the group stage match at the Asia Cup 2023.

The Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah outclassed the top-heavy Indian batting order with the new ball, and at one stage, the Rohit Sharma-led side was at 66/4.

Thanks to Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya, who put up a show by scoring fifty, respectively, and then took on the Men in Green spinners to help the Men in Blue score a decent total of 266.

The spin trio of Pakistan, which includes Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, and Salman Ali Agha, is not making any impact in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. The spin trio scored 131 runs in 21 overs without taking a wicket against India.

Their performance forced Pakistan’s skipper to drop Mohammad Nawaz to accommodate Faheem Ashraf as the fourth seamer for their opening Super Fours contest against Bangladesh, which they ended up winning by seven wickets.

The legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar felt that Babar Azam should have kept pace from the other end to trouble Indian batters. In a press conference organized by Star Sports, Akhtar told a select group of journalists that “I don’t think Babar should have given that many overs to spinners. He could have kept the pace battery intact from one end and a spinner from the other. That is where I disagree with Babar, he used spin too much and gave up on the attack.”

“He is a far more better captain than he was two years ago. Babar’s mindset has to be aggressive he should keep thinking about taking wickets and bowl out the opposition, and not let the bowlers bowl the entire 50 overs,” the former pacer added.

The Super Four encounter between India and Pakistan has been scheduled for Sunday, September 10, at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.















