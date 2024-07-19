Asia Cup 2024, IND-W vs PAK-W 2nd Match, Group A Match Report, July 19, 2024

Pakistan chose to bat vs India
India made three changes to the side that last played against South Africa in Chennai. Richa Ghosh was back as a keeper after missing two games in the home series due to concussion. Renuka Singh and D Hemalatha also returned to the XI in place of Arundhati Reddy and Sajeevan Sajana. Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil were the three spinners with Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka the pace-bowling options.
Pakistan went with a spin-heavy side including Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu as frontliners, all-round spin options in Syeda Aroob Shah and Dar, while Fatima Sana and Aliya Riaz are the fast bowlers.
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, D Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Pakistan: Sidra Ameen, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar (capt), Aliya Riaz, Iram Javed, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Syeda Aroob Shah
