Asia Cup 2024, IND-W vs PAK-W 2nd Match, Group A Match Report, July 19, 2024

India made three changes to the side that last played against South Africa in Chennai. Richa Ghosh was back as a keeper after missing two games in the home series due to concussion. Renuka Singh and D Hemalatha also returned to the XI in place of Arundhati Reddy and Sajeevan Sajana. Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil were the three spinners with Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka the pace-bowling options.