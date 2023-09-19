September 19, 2023

Asian Games 2023, India vs China: Indian Fan Celebrates Rahul KP Goal, Refuses To Sit When Told To Sit Down

With a goal difference of -4, India will be looking to win their last two games against Bangladesh and Myanmar to qualify for the knockout round.

Asian Games 2023, India vs China: Indian Fan Celebrates Rahul KP’s Goal, Refuses To Sit When Told To Sit Down – WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter Screengrab)

Hangzhou, China: Indian football team begin their campaign with a massive 5-1 loss on the hands of China in the Asian Games 2023, Group A match on Tuesday at the Huanglong Sports Center Stadium in Huangzhou. It was an unforgettable day for the Blue Tigers for all the wrong reasons as a below average show put them on the receiving end of goals. India did manage to lock the game at 1-1 for the first 50 minutes but then a clumsy performance saw them get hammered by four more goals in the second-half.

Rahul KP was the only scorer of the Indian team and it was some goal to savour. He ran all the way along the right flank to get hold of a lobbed through ball and went all the way for goal, scored from a tight angle to the surprise of the China custodian. Naturally, the goal brought joy to the fans present in the stadium and watching from home and there was one such fan at the stands, who was celebrating with the national flag. Just seconds after he stood up to celebrate, what it seemed to be a Chinese stadium volunteer, came and told the Indian to sit down but the the ecstatic fan refused to sit and celebrated like a proud Indian.

The clip of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Tao Qianglong, who scored in the U-23 AFC Asian Qualifiers for China against India, opened his account in the Asian Games 2023 with a double. The other scorers for the Chinese team were Gao Tianyi, Dai Wai Tsun and Fang Hao.

With a goal difference of -4, India will be looking to win their last two games against Bangladesh and Myanmar to qualify for the knockout round. The Blue Tigers will next play against Bangladesh on 21st September.










