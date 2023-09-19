September 19, 2023

The Times of Bengal

Learning through Journalism

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India vs China Football Match Starts Today at 5:00 PM IST

1 min read
1 hour ago admin


India vs China Footall Match Minute by Minute LIVE Score and Updates, Asian Games 2023 : While the much-awaited Asian Games 2023 is set to officially start from September 23, a few events would start earlier. And with our focus on India, the country gets thier campaign underway with a football match against China. India, led by Sunil Chhetri, are heading into the tournament under-prepared and hence will not start favourites. While the excitement is palpable, the spotlight would be around the Indian contingent as they would be gunning to better their Jakarta show in Hangzhou. The match starts at 5:00 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for the build-up and all the latest.



Source link

More Stories

2 min read

Cheteshwar Pujara REACTS After Being Suspended by ECB For County Championship Game

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

He Should Have Been Here Harbhajan Singh Question Management For Not Picking Yuzvendra Chahal

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Sanju Samsons CRYPTIC Facebook Post Goes Viral After he Doesnt Get Picked For India Squad For Australia ODI

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

1 min read

Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates: India vs China Football Match Starts Today at 5:00 PM IST

1 hour ago admin
4 min read

Best Methods to Retire by 50

1 hour ago
2 min read

Khyaal and Tata 1mg Join Hands to Empower Senior Citizens with Holistic Healthcare Solutions

1 hour ago
5 min read

How India’s First Ever “ResolveTech” Startup KomplaintBox Plans to Empower Customers of Banks and Financial Institutions

1 hour ago

About us

We work like news aggregrator
Copyright © All rights reserved.

For all type of Problems Call 6291968677

Newsphere by AF themes.