Home

Sports

Asian Games 2023: Umran Malik or Prasidh Krishna – Who Will Replace Injured Shivam Mavi in India’s Squad?

Big setback for the Indian cricket squad ahead of the Asian Games.

Shivam Mavi Injured @BCCITwitter

Delhi: With days to go for the start of the Asian Games, there is bad news for the Indian cricket team. As per an Indian Express report, fast bowler Shivam Mavi has injured himself and will not feature in the Asian Games. The nature of the injury is not yet known. A statement from the BCCI is expected today on Mavi’s injury. While that is a big setback, the report claims that Umran Malik or Prasidh Krishna would be added to the squad as Mavi’s replacement. It is understood that the selectors wanted to pick Yash Thakur but could not because the Vidharbha bowler also has an injury.

The Indian team have been summoned to Bangalore for a two week camp which will be monitored by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). VVS Laxman will be coaching the second string Indian team along with Sariaj Bahutule as bowling coach and Munish Bali as fielding coach.

The Indian team will start their campaign on October 3 in Asian Games 2023 in the quarterfinals. If they win the quarterfinal, they will play the semis on October 5 and a win will take them to the Gold Medal match on October 7. Bronze medal match is also on October 7.

India squad for Asian Games 2023:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.















