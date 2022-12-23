The Asian Champions League is about to be revamped within the 2024-25 season as a part of reforms that ought to add a 3rd membership soccer competitors for the continent.

The marquee Champions League can be lower to 24 groups, as a substitute of the present 40, enjoying eight assured video games in a gap league stage as a substitute of six in a standard group stage, the Asian Soccer Confederation mentioned Friday.

The proposal echoes adjustments in Europe’s Champions League which take impact with a brand new, 36-team league stage in 2024 earlier than the knockout rounds.

The adjustments intention to “increase significantly the financial distribution to participating clubs,” carry quotas on international gamers who may be chosen, and have extra video games between groups of various areas, the AFC mentioned.

The AFC foresees an Asian Champions League with 12-team league phases in every of the east and west areas. Eight groups from every area would advance to the spherical of 16 performed over two legs.

A single central venue would then host the quarterfinals by means of to the ultimate in single-leg elimination video games, an AFC’s competitions panel has proposed.

The second-tier competitors would have 32 groups enjoying in a standard format of eight round-robin teams of 4 groups. The knockout rounds can be two-leg sequence till a single-game closing.

A brand new, third-tier competitors of 20 golf equipment can be in 5 teams of 4 groups, enjoying one another as soon as in a centralized venue. Eight groups would advance to play two-leg quarterfinals to begin the knockout bracket.

The names of the second-tier and third-tier competitions haven’t been introduced.

The Kuala Lumpur-based governing physique mentioned the brand new codecs proposal would create 287 video games to promote as a substitute of the present 274 mixed for the present Champions League and AFC Cup. The plan have to be signed off by the AFC govt committee.