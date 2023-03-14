ASL vs INM Dream11 Prediction, LLC Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Injury Updates For Match 4 Asia Lions vs India Maharajas March 14 Tuesday

Home

ASL vs INM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2023: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Doha at 8 PM IST March 14 Tuesday

ASL vs INM Dream11 Prediction

TOSS: The Legends League Cricket toss between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will take place at 7:30 PM IST – on March 14.

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: Doha.

ASL vs INM Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga

Batters: Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir(vc), Misbah-ul-Haq

All-Rounders: Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Hafeez, Shahid Afridi(c), Abdul Razzaq

Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Isuru Udana, Ashok Dinda

ASL vs INM Probable Playing XIs

Asia Lions: WU Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, TM Dilshan, Shahid Afridi(C), T Perera, Paras Khadka, Abdul Razzaq, I Udana, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdur Razzak

India Maharajas: RV Uthappa, G Gambhir(C), Suresh Raina, M Kaif, Murali Vijay, YK Pathan, IK Pathan, STR Binny, H Singh, Ashok Dinda, PV Tambe











