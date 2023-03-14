ASL vs INM Dream11 Prediction, LLC Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Injury Updates For Match 4 Asia Lions vs India Maharajas March 14 Tuesday

Here is the Dream 11 Of ASL vs INM, ASL vs INM Dream11, Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Dream11, LLC 2023, Legends League Cricket Dream11, Legends League Cricket 2023.
ASL vs INM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2023: Here is the Dream 11 Of ASL vs INM, ASL vs INM Dream11, Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, Asia Lions vs India Maharajas Dream11, LLC 2023, Legends League Cricket Dream11, Legends League Cricket 2023. ASL vs INM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Legends League Cricket 2023: Asia Lions vs India Maharajas-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Doha at 8 PM IST March 14 Tuesday.
TOSS: The Legends League Cricket toss between Asia Lions and India Maharajas will take place at 7:30 PM IST – on March 14.
Time: 8 PM IST.
Venue: Doha.
ASL vs INM Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Upul Tharanga
Batters: Suresh Raina, Gautam Gambhir(vc), Misbah-ul-Haq
All-Rounders: Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Hafeez, Shahid Afridi(c), Abdul Razzaq
Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Isuru Udana, Ashok Dinda
ASL vs INM Probable Playing XIs
Asia Lions: WU Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, TM Dilshan, Shahid Afridi(C), T Perera, Paras Khadka, Abdul Razzaq, I Udana, Shoaib Akhtar, Abdur Razzak
India Maharajas: RV Uthappa, G Gambhir(C), Suresh Raina, M Kaif, Murali Vijay, YK Pathan, IK Pathan, STR Binny, H Singh, Ashok Dinda, PV Tambe